TREASURIES-Yields dip from one-month highs after supply

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dipped from one-month highs on Thursday with no major catalysts to drive market direction and with many traders out before the New Year’s holiday.

Yields rose on Wednesday as the Treasury sold new seven-year notes to weak demand, the final sale of $169 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

Investors are wary of U.S. government debt with the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates as soon as May as it faces stubbornly high inflation and an improving economy. FEDWATCH

The U.S. central bank will release minutes from its December 14-15 meeting next week, which will be evaluated for any new signs that Fed officials are concerned that high inflation will persist longer than previously expected.

Any insight into Fed thinking around the economic risks of the Omicron coronavirus variant will likely be outdated, however, after its rapid spread over the past few weeks.

COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are "comparatively" low as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday as cases in the United States reached a record high.

Yields were little changed after data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last at 1.53%, after reaching 1.56% on Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 29. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at 78 basis points, afte reaching 71 basis points on Tuesday, which was the flattest since Nov. 23.

Inflation expectations have also risen this week, with traders pricing in average annual inflation of 2.89% for the next five years, up from 2.79% on Monday. US5YTIP=RR

Traders and lenders are also expected to face deteriorating liquidity on contracts based on the London interbank offered rate (Libor) after the year-end deadline to stop basing new trades and loans on the benchmark.

Three-month Libor was at 21 basis points on Thursday. USD3MFSR=

December 30 Thursday 9:29AM New York / 1429 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1825

0.1852

-0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-1/256

0.748

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-16/256

0.9785

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-218/256

1.2807

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-136/256

1.4456

-0.017

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-156/256

1.5272

-0.016

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-104/256

1.9751

-0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-140/256

1.9393

-0.015

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.75 -0.50 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.