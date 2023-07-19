TREASURIES-Yields dip following lower-than-expected new housing starts

By Matt Tracy

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday following new home construction data for June, but remained off their month lows as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR dipped one basis point to 3.779%, compared to an eight-month high of 4.094% set on July 7.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR meanwhile remained flat following a brief drop after the morning's data, standing relatively unchanged at 4.755%. They were also down from 5.120% on July 6, their highest since June 2007.

The yield curve inversion between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB widened to minus 97.9 basis points.

New data on Thursday from the Commerce Department showed U.S. housing starts fell by 8% in June to 1.43 million, lower than the 1.55 million in May, in large part due to a decrease in multifamiy construction. Building permits also fell in number, according to the data.

"Yes, there is a little bit of a downward revision from last month, but we're still going at a housing run rate which is impressive given the level of interest rates," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at asset manager Janney Montgomery Scott.

While mixed in views as to the Fed's rate path for the remainder of the year, market participants largely anticipate a 25 basis point rate hike following the Fed's meeting next week on July 25-26.

"I think it would take something quite dramatic to get them to move in September," said Eric Winograd, director of developed market economic research at AllianceBernstein.

The Treasury Department will hold an auction on Wednesday for $12 billion in 20-year bonds, as well as $46 billion in 17-week bills.

The next major datapoints will come on Thursday with the latest initial jobless claims and existing home sales data.

July 19 Wednesday 11:24AM New York / 1524 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.255

5.4145

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.255

5.4884

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-194/256

4.7554

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-114/256

4.3392

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-6/256

3.9943

-0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-32/256

3.8947

-0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-180/256

3.7795

-0.010

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-112/256

3.8844

-0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.75 0.25 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Jon Boyle) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

