TREASURIES-Yields dip, curve flattens as traders prepare for hawkish Fed

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell on Monday and the yield curve flattened as traders jockeyed for position ahead of an expected hawkish tone out of the Federal Reserve later this week.

The U.S. central bank is expected to signal on Wednesday a faster wind-down of asset purchases, which could also bring closer a start to interest rate hikes. The Fed's policy-setting committee will also update its members' rate expectations over the next couple of years.

The probability of rates remaining near zero, now at about 95%, falls below 50% by the Fed's meeting in early May, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

On Friday, U.S. data showed annualized consumer price inflation rose through November at 6.8%, its fastest pace since 1982.

"The market's just trying to get ahead of that hawkish tone that they're expecting come Wednesday," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Boston.

"Investors had the weekend to digest the inflationary data, and it justifies the shift in tone from the Fed chairman."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 6.5 basis points to 1.424% and the 30-year Treasury bond yield US30YT=RR was down 6.7 basis points to 1.817%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.645%.

The spread between two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR flattened to 77.7 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.749%, after closing at 2.797% on Friday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.429%.

The U.S. dollar 5-year forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.396%.

