TREASURIES-Yields dip, but stay elevated after record week of supply

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields dropped from seven-week highs on Friday but remained relatively elevated, after the Treasury on Thursday completed $112 billion in record coupon-bearing supply that has put pressure on bonds all week.

The Treasury saw weak demand for a record $26 billion sale of 30-year bonds on Thursday. It came after a record $48 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday and a record $38 billion sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday went well.

“The main story this week was the three Treasury auctions,” said John Roberts, an interest rate strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. “What’s keeping (yields) elevated now is we had a poor 30-year auction and we’re getting $25 billion 20-years next week. I think people might want to wait around to see how that goes.”

The Treasury last week increased auction sizes across the curve and said that it plans to continue to shift more of its funding to longer-dated debt in coming quarters as it finances measures to offset the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell one basis point to 0.705%, after reaching 0.727% on Thursday, the highest since June 24.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT-RR were little changed on the day at 1.426%, after reaching 1.444% on Thursday, the highest since July 7.

Technical analysts at JPMorgan noted that 30-year bond yields are sitting near a support area from 1.365% to 1.405%, which includes their 50- and 100-day moving averages and some momentum thresholds.

“Sustained weakness through that support sustains a firm bearish bias,” they said in a report sent on Thursday, noting the next supports would be from 1.50% to 1.58%. "We believe the current move has scope to at least those levels," the analysts said.

Bonds had little reaction to data showing that U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected.

A larger concern will be data for August, after tens of millions of unemployed people lost a $600 weekly jobless benefit supplement at the end of July, which had accounted for 20% of personal income. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed several executive orders, including one extending the supplement, though he reduced the weekly federal payout to $300.

“I think people will be more worried about August retail sales more than today’s print,” Roberts said.

August 14 Friday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

178-2/32

0-8/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

139-28/256

0-36/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0975

0.0989

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1175

0.1192

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

0.155

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-208/256

0.1878

-0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-188/256

0.3041

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-24/256

0.5078

-0.013

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-60/256

0.7045

-0.012

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-240/256

1.1855

-0.008

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-192/256

1.4264

-0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.75 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.75 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

