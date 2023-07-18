TREASURIES-Yields dip before rising slightly on June retail sales growth

By Matt Tracy

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday before rising slightly, on news that retail sales grew in June at a slower pace than expected.

The benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RRyield rose to 3.773% from around 3.759% before the data's release. It initially dropped to a three-week low of 3.740% on the data.

The benchmark two-year yield US2YT=RR, particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, initially dropped before rising upon the data's release, last standing at 4.736%.

The yield curve inversion between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB widened to 96.4 basis points.

U.S. Census Bureau data showed retail sales rose just 0.2% in June, higher than May's 0.3% but below analysts' consensus forecast of 0.5%. This was the third straight monthly increase.

"(We) saw the knee jerk reaction from the market on lower than expected headline retail sales ... but then we saw that fade a little bit as the market started to digest some of the broader implications from the data," said Brandon Swensen, BlueBay fixed income senior portfolio manager at RBC Global Asset Management.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index for July, released on Tuesday, rose to 56 from 55 in June as industry confidence grew.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates 25 basis points at its July 25-26 meeting. Fed members have indicated the possibility of at least one more rate hike before the year ends, but market expectations are mixed ahead of initial jobless claims figures due on Thursday.

"Until we see clear signs of a weaker labor market, I think you're going to continue to see a pretty resilient U.S. economy," Swensen said.

July 18 Tuesday 12:06 p.m. New York / 1322 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.25

5.4101

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.255

5.4884

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-203/256

4.7361

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-128/256

4.3197

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-20/256

3.982

-0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-52/256

3.8817

-0.020

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-192/256

3.7736

-0.023

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-60/256

3.8964

-0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Emma Rumney and Richard Chang) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.