TREASURIES-Yields dip before rising slightly after June retail sales growth

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday before rising slightly, after data showed retail sales grew in June at a slower pace than Wall Street's estimates.
Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose to 3.766%, from around 3.759% before the data. They had initially dropped to a three-week low of 3.740% immediately after the data's release.
Meanwhile benchmark two-year yields US2YT=RR, particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, stayed relatively flat at 4.708%, from 4.700% before the data. They also initially dropped before rising upon the data's release, at one point reaching a peak of 4.736%.
The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB widened slightly to minus 94.9 basis points.
Data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed retail sales rose just 0.2% in June, higher than May's 0.3% but lower than analysts' forecasts of 0.5%.
The results mark the third straight month of rising retail sales.
Additional data on Tuesday showed increased confidence from homebuilders, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. The index rose to 56 from 55 in June.
The data points come as market participants anticipate a 25 basis point hike in interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its next meeting from July 25-26. Fed members have indicated the possibility of at least one more rate hike before the end of this year.
July 18 Tuesday 10:08AM New York / 1322 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
5.2525
5.4127
0.010
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
5.2525
5.4857
-0.002
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-216/256
4.7085
-0.023
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-150/256
4.2889
-0.039
Five-year note US5YT=RR
100-44/256
3.961
-0.042
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
99-72/256
3.8687
-0.033
10-year note US10YT=RR
96-208/256
3.7658
-0.031
30-year bond US30YT=RR
95-32/256
3.9028
-0.020
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
18.25
-0.50
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
15.75
0.00
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
6.50
-0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
1.25
-0.50
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-39.25
-0.50
