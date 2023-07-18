TREASURIES-Yields dip before rising slightly after June retail sales growth

By Matt Tracy

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday before rising slightly, after data showed retail sales grew in June at a slower pace than Wall Street's estimates.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose to 3.766%, from around 3.759% before the data. They had initially dropped to a three-week low of 3.740% immediately after the data's release.

Meanwhile benchmark two-year yields US2YT=RR, particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, stayed relatively flat at 4.708%, from 4.700% before the data. They also initially dropped before rising upon the data's release, at one point reaching a peak of 4.736%.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB widened slightly to minus 94.9 basis points.

Data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed retail sales rose just 0.2% in June, higher than May's 0.3% but lower than analysts' forecasts of 0.5%.

The results mark the third straight month of rising retail sales.

Additional data on Tuesday showed increased confidence from homebuilders, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. The index rose to 56 from 55 in June.

The data points come as market participants anticipate a 25 basis point hike in interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its next meeting from July 25-26. Fed members have indicated the possibility of at least one more rate hike before the end of this year.

July 18 Tuesday 10:08AM New York / 1322 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2525

5.4127

0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2525

5.4857

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-216/256

4.7085

-0.023

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-150/256

4.2889

-0.039

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-44/256

3.961

-0.042

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-72/256

3.8687

-0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-208/256

3.7658

-0.031

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-32/256

3.9028

-0.020

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.25 -0.50 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Emma Rumney) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

