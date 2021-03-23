TREASURIES-Yields dip before Powell testimony, auctions

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rallied on Tuesday as the recent back up in yields to key technical levels appeared to attract buyers, even as the Treasury prepared to sell $183 billion in short- and intermediate-dated notes this week.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR reached 1.702% overnight, before dipping to be last at 1.651%.

“That must have been a trigger for some buying, or a psychological level,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

The yields reached a one-year high of 1.754% last Thursday, meeting many analysts' short-term target of 1.75%.

Bonds remain at risk of further weakness, however, with a slew of Fed officials due to speak this week and with looming supply.

“The market is still faced with a number of risk events that make some think that no one would really be all that aggressive in trying to step in to buy the market,” Simons said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to be peppered with questions at a congressional hearing on Tuesday about the potential risks from the Fed's super-easy policy including its bond buying program.

Yields rose after the Fed said last Wednesday that the U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, and central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will also testify before Congress on Tuesday.

Investors will also be looking for any drop in demand at this week’s auctions after the Treasury saw very weak interest in a sale of seven-year notes last month, which led to selling across the Treasury curve.

The Treasury will sell $60 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $61 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

Treasury bill yields remained at depressed levels as money market investors struggle with a surge of cash and a drop in supply as the Treasury cuts its issuance of bills to pay down its cash balance.

One-month yields US1MTR= were last at 0.013%, after getting as low as 0.005% last Thursday. The cost of borrowing in the overnight repo rate USONRP= was at 0.03% after trading in negative territory last week.

March 23 Tuesday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0425

0.0431

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-245/256

0.1473

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-212/256

0.3081

-0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-106/256

0.8286

-0.029

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-224/256

1.2951

-0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-56/256

1.6505

-0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-212/256

2.2619

-0.027

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-148/256

2.363

-0.019

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

