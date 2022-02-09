TREASURIES-Yields dip before 10-year auction, inflation data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields retreated from 27-month highs on Wednesday before the Treasury Department will sell $37 billion of the notes, and as investors waited on highly anticipated inflation data due on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.970% on Tuesday, the highest since November 2019 when they hit an interim high of 1.973%. If they break above this level they would also be likely to top the key psychological level of 2%, which was last reached in August 2019.

The yields fell to 1.936% on Wednesday, however, as the recent increase in yields drew more investor interest. The 10-year yields are up from 1.49% at year-end.

"We are seeing decent buying off this 1.96% – 1.97% level on 10-year notes," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York, adding that "for now I think the market is kind of exhausted on the sell side".

That said, a $37 billion auction of new 10-year notes on Wednesday and Consumer Price Index data due on Thursday could push yields higher, especially if inflation comes in higher than expected.

"We are probably going to see that 1.97% level on 10-year notes be challenged over the next couple of days," di Galoma said.

The Consumer Price Index is expected to have increased by 0.5% in January, and 7.3% for the year, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. EM

Yields have been rising as investors prepare for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hike rates more aggressively than previously expected as it tackles rising price pressures.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, though he added he is still leaning towards a slightly faster pace of interest rate increases this year.

Fed fund futures traders are pricing in more than five 25 basis point interest rate increases by December, and a 27% chance that the first hike in March is by 50 basis points. FEDWATCH

The Treasury will also sell $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. It saw strong demand for a $50 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday.

February 9 Wednesday 9:35AM New York / 1435 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.28

0.2841

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.58

0.5898

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-23/256

1.3441

0.003

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-178/256

1.6044

0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-152/256

1.7969

-0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-248/256

1.9086

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-8/256

1.9361

-0.020

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-80/256

2.2963

-0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-40/256

2.2373

-0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.00 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.75 -2.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -19.75 -0.25

