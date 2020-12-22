TREASURIES-Yields dip as virus concerns offset U.S. stimulus boost

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors weighed the likelihood of new lockdowns stemming from a more infectious variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom against the impact of U.S. fiscal stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 1-1/2 week lows early on Monday as countries shut off travel ties with the UK. The yields have since fluctuated as investors focus on whether the new variant will be resistant to vaccines.

BioNTech is testing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer IncPFE.N against the mutation as it prepares to send 12.5 million doses to European Union countries by the end of year.

"The markets will continue to assess the threat from the new strain of virus and the more stringent lockdowns," analysts at Action Economics said in a report on Tuesday. At the same time, the stimulus is "helping revive investor sentiment," they added.

The U.S. Congress on Monday approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package after months of inaction.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer confidence dropped for a second straight month in December as a deterioration in the labor market amid renewed business restrictions to slow the pandemic offset the rolling out of a vaccine for COVID-19.

U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell two basis points on the day to 0.918% after falling as low as 0.882% on Monday.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened one basis point to 80 basis points, holding just below an almost three-year high of 83 basis points reached on Friday.

Longer-dated Treasury yields have risen and the yield curve has steepened on expectations that more fiscal spending and ultra loose Federal Reserve policy will spur higher inflation.

Demand was solid for the Treasury Department's $15 billion auction of five-year Treasury-Inflation-Protected-Securities (TIPS) on Tuesday.

The notes sold at a high yield of minus 1.575% and had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.86 times.

Breakeven rates on the five-year TIPS US5YTIP=RR, which measure expected annual inflation, rose to 1.91% on Tuesday, from a low of 1.88% on Monday.

Market liquidity is low and expected to decline further with many traders out before Friday's Christmas holiday. The bond market will close early at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday and be closed on Friday for the Christmas Day.

December 22 Tuesday 3:03PM New York / 2003 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0875

0.0887

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-3/256

0.1189

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-222/256

0.1697

-0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-14/256

0.3638

-0.017

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-236/256

0.6365

-0.025

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-152/256

0.918

-0.023

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-188/256

1.4484

-0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-84/256

1.6536

-0.030

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.50 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

