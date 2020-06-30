TREASURIES-Yields dip as U.S. coronavirus cases surge

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields headed lower on Tuesday as investors fixated on a continued surge in the nation's coronavirus cases that could dampen hopes for an economic rebound.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 1.4 basis points at 0.6217%, while the yield on the five-year note, which hit a record low of 0.266% earlier in the session, was last down 1.4 basis points at 0.2673%.

Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York, said a surge in virus cases in parts of the United States was overshadowing economic data.

"It's not that we're not looking at the numbers anymore. But if we're getting data from May and early June, they might not matter as much if we're seeing cases rise," he said.

"That seems to be the reason why we're seeing 10-year yields drop lately. They're back to pretty much the low end of their coronavirus trading range," he added.

California and Texas reported record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, while Arizona closed bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks for at least 30 days.

Later on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. In prepared remarks, Powell said the path forward depends on "policy actions taken at all levels of government" to support the economic recovery.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 47.70 basis points, less than a basis point higher than at Monday's close.

June 30 Tuesday 8:52AM New York / 1352 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.145

0.1471

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1625

0.1653

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

0.1485

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-66/256

0.1625

-0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-234/256

0.2673

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-68/256

0.4614

-0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-8/256

0.6217

-0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-196/256

1.1382

-0.019

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-252/256

1.3734

-0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.75 0.25 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

