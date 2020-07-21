TREASURIES-Yields dip as talks on new economic stimulus on tap

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday in range-bound trading as the market watched for the next round of aid out of Washington to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 1.5 basis points at 0.6053%.

Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York, said U.S. Federal Reserve policy "has sort of crushed volatility and kept yields very low."

However, a bigger-than-expected fiscal stimulus bill could steepen the yield curve "and encourage expectations that maybe we get a little more growth sooner rather than later and the Fed might pivot sooner rather than later," Jones said, adding that would be surprising but possible.

Negotiations between congressional lawmakers and the White House over a new round of aid were on tap for Tuesday as virus infections and deaths surged to record levels.

Jones said if a lot more states shut down again and evidence emerges that the economy is rolling back over to recession, the 10-year yield could head lower.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down less than a basis point at 0.1452%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 46 basis points, less than a basis point lower than at Monday's close.

No bids were submitted in 28-day repurchase agreement (repo) operation, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

July 21 Tuesday 9:12AM New York / 1412 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.125

0.1268

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.135

0.137

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-246/256

0.1452

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-220/256

0.1723

-0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-224/256

0.2755

-0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-80/256

0.4542

-0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-48/256

0.6053

-0.015

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-208/256

1.0793

-0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-160/256

1.3058

-0.012

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.00 0.25 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

