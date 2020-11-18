TREASURIES-Yields dip as investors balance vaccine optimism against economic concern

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors balanced positive vaccine news against the prospect that the economy will need more time to return to normal as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Wednesday that final results from the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine show it was 95% effective, adding that it had the required two months of safety data and would apply for emergency U.S. authorization within days.

Optimism over vaccines has boosted risk sentiment and helped to send benchmark 10-year yields to eight-month highs last week.

But the rollout of any vaccine will likely take time, and the U.S. government is unlikely to launch new fiscal stimulus until at least next year, which will weigh on the economy in the interim.

"We're really in an environment where the market is trading off of two distinct narratives. One is we have a vaccine, we'll get back to normal, buy stocks. The other is because cases are increasing rather dramatically we need more from Congress, so buy bonds," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell one basis point to 0.860%, after reaching 0.975% last week.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed on the day at 69 basis points.

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. homebuilding increased more than expected in October, suggesting the housing market continues to be sustained by historically low mortgage rates.

The Treasury Department will sell $27 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $12 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

November 18 Wednesday 9:33AM New York / 1433 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

172-30/32

0-12/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

138-80/256

0-4/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0875

0.0887

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.095

0.0964

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-230/256

0.1773

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-18/256

0.2264

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-86/256

0.3856

0.000

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-36/256

0.6266

-0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-36/256

0.8603

-0.012

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-156/256

1.3798

-0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-160/256

1.5987

-0.026

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.50 0.75 (Editing by Paul Simao) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

