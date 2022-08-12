TREASURIES-Yields dip as inflation remains in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday after a volatile week as investors evaluated whether an apparent slowdown in inflation increases could reduce the speed of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in July. It came a day after news that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July was unchanged on the month, but up at an annual rate of 8.5%.

The data has prompted some hopes that the worst of inflation increases may be in the rear view mirror. Still, many analysts and investors say that more proof will be needed before it can be determined how Fed policy could be affected.

"The theme here is that if indeed the monthly inflation prints are a little more stable we'll need fewer rate hikes and then long-term inflation's unlikely to come down quite as far," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

However, "I would maintain skepticism until we at least see one or two more inflation prints that signal that rate hikes are ready to slow," LeBas said.

Low liquidity has also added to market volatility with many traders out for summer holidays, and as some investors are wary to take positions until there is more clarity on the outlook.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR dipped five basis points to 2.839%, after reaching 2.902% on Thursday, the highest since July 22. Two-year note yields US2YT=RR fell six basis points to 3.174%.

The closely watched yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at minus 34 basis points, and has steepened after reaching minus 56 basis points on Wednesday, the deepest inversion since 2000.

An inversion in this part of the yield curve is viewed as a reliable indicator that a recession will follow in 12-to-18 months.

Investors are debating whether the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points or 75 basis points when it meets in September.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 64% chance of a 50-basis-point hike and a 36% chance of a 75-basis-point increase. FEDWATCH

The fed funds rate is expected to rise to 3.59% by March, from 2.33% now. USONFFE=

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Thursday that while a half-percentage-point interest rate hike in September "makes sense", she is open to the possibility of a bigger hike to fight too-high inflation.

Data on Friday showed that U.S. import prices posted their first decline in seven months in July on lower costs for both fuel and nonfuel products.

August 12 Friday 9:22AM New York / 1322 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.51

2.5604

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.9425

3.0274

-0.017

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-172/256

3.1736

-0.055

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-4/256

3.1195

-0.058

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-40/256

2.9339

-0.054

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-68/256

2.9019

-0.049

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-60/256

2.8385

-0.049

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-192/256

3.3367

-0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-160/256

3.1225

-0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.25 2.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.50 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.25 1.25

