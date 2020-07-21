TREASURIES-Yields dip as economic stimulus talks intensify

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields headed lower on Tuesday despite mostly higher stocks, as markets focused on negotiations over new federal aid to boost the coronavirus-hit economy.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 1.5 basis points at 0.6053%.

Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said U.S. Federal Reserve purchases of bonds and the central bank's commitment to keep interest rates low have removed volatility from Treasuries while being positive for stocks.

"This (trading) range that we've seen continues to hold despite what's been an impressive run in stocks," he said.

Meanwhile, negotiations between congressional lawmakers and the White House over a new round of aid intensified on Tuesday as virus infections and deaths surged to record levels.

Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York, said a bigger-than-expected fiscal stimulus bill could steepen the yield curve "and encourage expectations that maybe we get a little more growth sooner rather than later and the Fed might pivot sooner rather than later" in what would be a surprising but possible scenario.

Jones said if a lot more states shut down again and evidence emerges that the economy is rolling back over to recession, the 10-year yield could head lower.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down less than a basis point at 0.1432%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 46 basis points, less than a basis point lower than at Monday's close.

No bids were submitted in 28-day and overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operations, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

July 21 Tuesday 2:09PM New York / 1909 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1225

0.1242

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1325

0.1344

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-247/256

0.1432

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

0.1671

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-230/256

0.2707

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-80/256

0.4542

-0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-48/256

0.6053

-0.015

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-196/256

1.0819

-0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-124/256

1.3116

-0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.75 0.50

