TREASURIES-Yields dip as Brexit deal seen priced in, U.S. stimulus in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped in light trading on Thursday even as Britain clinched a deal to leave the European Union, as investors squared positions for year-end.

Ten-year yields jumped and a key part of the yield curve hit its steepest level in more than three years on Wednesday as Britain appeared close to a trade deal to avert a turbulent rupture on New Year's Day, almost a year after it formally exited the bloc.

Bonds showed less reaction on Thursday after a deal was reached, with prices having already priced in the news.

"Over the last couple of days this has been the expected result," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "I think that we would have seen market reaction had they walked away.”

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell three basis points to 0.926%, after reaching a two-week high of 0.973% on Wednesday.

The two-year, 10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB flattened two basis points to 80 basis points, after reaching 85 basis points on Wednesday, the steepest since October 2017.

Longer-dated Treasury yields have risen and the yield curve has steepened on expectations that more fiscal spending and ultra-loose Federal Reserve policy will spur higher inflation.

Breakeven rates on 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR, which measure expected annual inflation for the next decade, were last at 1.97%, after rising to 1.98% on Wednesday, the highest since at least early 2019.

Investors are also focused on when more U.S. stimulus will be passed, after President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday not to sign an $892 billion coronavirus bill, saying that sums to be paid to individuals were too small.

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday blocked attempts to increase direct payments to Americans included in the bill from $600 to $2,000 per person.

The Treasury will sell $176 billion in coupon-bearing supply next week, including $58 billion in two-year notes, $59 billion in five-year notes and $59 billion in seven-year notes.

The bond market closed early at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Thursday and will close all day Friday for Christmas Day.

December 24 Thursday 2:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.085

0.0862

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0975

0.0989

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-1/256

0.123

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-222/256

0.1699

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-14/256

0.3638

-0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-216/256

0.6481

-0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-132/256

0.9264

-0.029

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-140/256

1.4594

-0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-24/256

1.6636

-0.034

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.00 0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Dan Grebler and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

