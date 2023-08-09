TREASURIES-Yields dip after solid auction, before inflation data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Treasury Department saw solid demand for a $38 billion sale of 10-year notes, as investors waited on Thursday's highly anticipated consumer price inflation data for July.

Benchmark 10-year yields on Friday hit an almost nine-month high on concerns about rising supply after the Treasury raised its borrowing forecast for the coming quarter and said it would increase auction sizes across the board.

But while the increase in debt may pose longer-term problems for the market, for now its "not one that’s going to cause big problems," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Last week's increase in yields is also "a little bit of a buying opportunity" for this week's longer-dated auctions, he said.

The 10-year notes sold at a high yield of 3.999%, close to where they had traded before the auction. Demand was 2.56 times the amount of debt on offer, the highest since February. USAUCTION25

A $42 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday saw solid interest. The Treasury will also auction $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

JPMorgan analysts including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in a report on Wednesday that they expect the bond demand-supply balance to worsen by $0.9 trillion in 2024, "mostly due to an increase in US government bond supply."

Softer Chinese data and more dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials have helped to stabilize bonds this week.

Data earlier on Wednesday showed that China's consumer sector fell into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July. It comes a day after China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, raising expectations for additional Chinese government stimulus.

Thursday's U.S. inflation data may now drive bond market direction for the near-term.

It is expected to show that headline prices rose by 0.2% in July, for an annual increase of 3.3%. USCPI=ECI, USCPNY=ECI

Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy segments, are forecast to rise by 0.2% in July, for an annual gain of 4.8%. USCPF=ECI, USCPFY=ECI

Fed funds futures traders are pricing a more than 50% chance that the Fed has stopped hiking rates, on optimism that inflation will continue to moderate. FEDWATCH

Price pressures nonetheless remain above the Fed's 2% target and expectations could change with further economic releases.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell one basis point to 4.012%. They reached 4.206% on Friday, their highest since Nov. 8.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose five basis points to 4.804%. The yields have fallen from 5.120% on July 6, which was the highest since June 2007.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR dropped three basis points to 4.177%. They reached 4.351% on Friday, the highest since Oct. 25.

The inversion in the two-year, 10-year part of the yield curve deepened to minus 80 basis points. US2US10=TWEB

The average U.S. 30-year mortgage rate jumped to a on Wednesday and hit the second-highest rate since 2001.

August 9 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.285

5.4458

-0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2725

5.5072

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-230/256

4.8038

0.046

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-218/256

4.4284

0.034

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-250/256

4.13

0.017

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-136/256

4.0777

0.003

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-228/256

4.0121

-0.012

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-232/256

4.3369

-0.022

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-164/256

4.177

-0.028

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

