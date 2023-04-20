TREASURIES-Yields dip after soft data, investors wait on Fed

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Thursday after soft U.S. economic data and as the market consolidated before the Federal Reserve's May meeting, when the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the final time this hiking cycle.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, suggesting that the labor market was gradually slowing.

A report by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, meanwhile, showed that manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic unexpectedly contracted in April.

“I would say this move in response to the data today is probably more a function of a quiet market than anything,” said Ben Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. “We’re approaching the pre-meeting quiet period for the Fed speak; I think the data is going to be relatively limited until we get the first look at GDP next week.”

Fed officials will go into a blackout period from April 22 ahead of the May 2-3 meeting.

Treasury yields are seen as likely to stay relatively rangebound as investors wait on major data on gross domestic product, inflation and jobs for further guidance on whether the Fed is likely to continue hiking rates after an expected 25 basis points increase in May.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday the U.S. central bank still has more interest rate increases ahead of it, while noting the aggressive move to boost the cost of borrowing over the last year to quash high inflation is nearing its end.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last at 3.547%, down 6 basis points on the day. The debt has some technical resistance around the 3.50% area, and support at 3.65% to 3.70%.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 9 basis points to 4.174%. The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 63 basis points.

The Treasury sold $21 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) to soft demand. The debt sold at a high yield of 1.320%, and the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.34 times, the lowest since April 2015. USAUCTION34

Investors are also focused on negotiations in Washington to raise the debt ceiling or risk a catastrophic debt default.

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday unveiled a plan to raise the nation's debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion and cut federal spending by three times that amount, laying out an opening position in what is likely to be a tense partisan debate over government borrowing.

April 20 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.955

5.0868

-0.067

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.855

5.0594

-0.033

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-114/256

4.1741

-0.091

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-162/256

3.8813

-0.090

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-236/256

3.642

-0.080

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-44/256

3.5965

-0.065

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-156/256

3.547

-0.055

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-240/256

3.8792

-0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-176/256

3.7543

-0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.50 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.00 -1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.25 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

