TREASURIES-Yields dip after Moody's downgrades banks, weak Chinese trade data

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after Moody's Investors Service cut its credit ratings on several small- to mid-sized U.S. banks, and China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, raising expectations for additional Chinese government stimulus.

Moody's also said it may downgrade some of the nation's biggest lenders, warning that the banking sector's credit strength will likely be tested by funding risks and weaker profitability.

China's data, meanwhile, threatens growth prospects in the world's second-largest economy and heightens pressure for the government to provide fresh stimulus to prop up demand.

Moody's rating action and the Chinese trade data "contributed to a bit of demand here for Treasuries," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The next focus will be whether the U.S. Treasury Department sees strong demand for $103 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. Interest was solid for the $42 billion sale of three-year Treasury notes on Tuesday.

The notes sold at a high yield of 4.398%, almost two basis points below where they traded before the auction. Demand was 2.90 times the amount on offer, the highest since May. USAUCTION19

Treasury will also sell $38 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The auctions "will provide an important litmus test for dip buying demand," Lyngen said. Assuming they go well, then the driver of market direction for the coming weeks will likely be Thursday's consumer price inflation data, he added.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 6 basis points to 4.020%. They reached 4.206% on Friday, the highest since Nov. 8.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were little changed on the day at 4.754%. The interest rate sensitive notes are holding below yields of 5.120% reached on July 6, which were the highest since June 2007.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR dropped 5 basis points to 4.203%. They reached 4.351% on Friday, the highest since Oct. 25.

Bond yields rose last week after the Treasury raised its borrowing forecast for the coming quarter and said it would increase auction sizes across the board. Fitch Ratings also stripped the United States of its top credit rating, drawing attention to its deteriorating fiscal picture.

But investors also see the light at the end of the tunnel for the Federal Reserve, and are pricing in expectations that the U.S. central bank is likely done hiking rates as inflation pressures moderate. FEDWATCH

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday the Fed may be at the stage where it can leave interest rates where they are.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said there is still time to study data before deciding if further rate increases are needed.

This week's consumer price data is expected to show that headline prices rose by 0.2% in July, for an annual increase of 3.3%. USCPI=ECI, USCPNY=ECI

Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy segments, are forecast to rise by 0.2% in July, for an annual gain of 4.8%. USCPF=ECI, USCPFY=ECI

Data on Tuesday showed the U.S. trade deficit as businesses cut back on purchases of foreign-made capital goods.

Americans also borrowed more than ever on their credit cards in the last quarter, the New York Fed said, with balances surpassing $1 trillion for the first time even as overall household debt loads were largely unchanged.

August 8 Tuesday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3

5.4623

0.028

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2675

5.5018

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-254/256

4.7535

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-58/256

4.4157

-0.028

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-20/256

4.1073

-0.044

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-148/256

4.0699

-0.047

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-212/256

4.02

-0.058

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-164/256

4.3578

-0.058

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-60/256

4.2027

-0.054

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

