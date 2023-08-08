TREASURIES-Yields dip after Moody's downgrades banks, weak Chinese trade data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after Moody’s Investors Service cut its credit ratings on several small to mid-sized U.S. banks, and China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July, raising expectations for additional Chinese government stimulus.

Moody's also said it may downgrade some of the nation's biggest lenders, warning that the banking sector's credit strength will likely be tested by funding risks and weaker profitability.

China’s data, meanwhile, threatens growth prospects in the world's second-largest economy and heightens pressure for the government to provide fresh stimulus to prop up demand.

Moody’s rating action and the Chinese trade data “contributed to a bit of demand here for Treasuries,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The next focus will be whether the U.S. Treasury Department sees strong demand for $103 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. This will include $42 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $38 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

The auctions “will provide an important litmus test for dip buying demand,” Lyngen said. Assuming they go well, then the driver of market direction for the coming weeks will likely be Thursday’s consumer price inflation data, he added.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 6 basis points to 4.016%. They reached 4.206% on Friday, the highest since Nov. 8.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose by around 1 basis point to 4.766%. The interest rate sensitive notes are holding below yields of 5.120% reached on July 6, which were the highest since June 2007.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR dropped 6 basis points to 4.193%. They reached 4.351% on Friday, the highest since Oct. 25.

Bond yields rose last week after the Treasury raised its borrowing forecast for the coming quarter and said it would increase auction sizes across the board. Fitch Ratings also stripped the United States of its top credit rating, drawing attention to its deteriorating fiscal picture.

But investors also see the light at the end of the tunnel for the Federal Reserve, and are pricing in expectations that the U.S. central bank is likely done hiking rates as inflation pressures moderate. FEDWATCH

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Tuesday said he does not expect a sudden resurgence in inflation.

This week's consumer price data is expected to show that headline prices rose by 0.2% in July, for an annual increase of 3.3%. USCPI=ECI, USCPNY=ECI

Core prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy segments, are forecast to rise by 0.2% in July, for an annual gain of 4.8%. USCPF=ECI, USCPFY=ECI

August 8 Tuesday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.29

5.4519

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2625

5.4964

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-248/256

4.766

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-44/256

4.4358

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-10/256

4.116

-0.035

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-150/256

4.0686

-0.048

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-220/256

4.016

-0.062

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-192/256

4.3492

-0.067

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-100/256

4.1928

-0.064

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.