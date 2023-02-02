TREASURIES-Yields dip after mixed jobs data on hopes for dovish Fed

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped Thursday after economic data that showed layoffs surged in January to their highest levels since 2009, though first-time applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dipped last week.

Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers surged 136% to 102,943 in the month, driven largely by layoffs at large technology firms, according to global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

At the same time, initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 183,000 for the week ended Jan. 28, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 claims for the latest week.

The strength of the labor market is a key concern for the Federal Reserve, which announced a 25 basis points interest rate hike Wednesday as it attempts to bring inflation down to its target rate of 2%.

The S&P 500 rose more than 1% on Wednesday, and is now up more than 7% for the year, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell seemed to strike a more dovish tone in a press conference. Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury, which move inversely to prices, fell after the meeting and have declined by more than 40 basis points in 2023.

"The labor market remains very tight. We expect that it will soften eventually, but it is starting from a very significant position of strength, and it will take a little while longer for the cracks to form," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies LLC.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 3.3 basis points to 3.365%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 2.9 basis points to 3.521%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -71.1 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.7 basis points at 4.073%.

February 2 Thursday 9:32AM New York / 1432 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.5375

4.6533

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.615

4.7902

-0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-28/256

4.0671

-0.043

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-98/256

3.736

-0.045

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-58/256

3.4501

-0.047

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-148/256

3.4063

-0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

106-84/256

3.3599

-0.038

20-year bond US20YT=RR

105-72/256

3.6233

-0.047

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-216/256

3.5182

-0.032

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.00 2.75 (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

