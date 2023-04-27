TREASURIES-Yields creep higher as debt ceiling, inflation worries fester

By David Randall

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Treasury yields moved higher across the board Thursday as investors weighed a coming showdown over the U.S. debt ceiling with economic data that suggested inflation could remain sticky despite a slowing economy.

The yield of one-month Treasury bills rose 10 basis points to 3.86% a day after the U.S. House of Representatives a bill that would raise the debt limit in exchange for sweeping spending cuts. The bill is not expected to pass the Senate.

The Treasury Department would no longer be able to all of its bills if an agreement is not reached by early summer.

Longer duration yields crept higher following data from the Commerce Department showing that gross domestic product rose at an 1.1% annualized rate in the first quarter, below the 2% rate expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Still, consumer spending grew at a faster pace than expected, while jobless claims fell to 230,000 from 246,000 the prior week, suggesting that household spending remains strong despite the Federal Reserve's most aggressive rate hiking cycle since the early 1980s.

The central bank is widely expected to raise benchmark rates by 25 basis points at its policy meeting next week.

Following Thursday's data reports, investors are now pricing in a nearly 30% chance that the central bank raises rates by another 25 basis points at its June meeting, up from a 14% chance seen the day before.

"The inflation print is driving the lion's share" of trading activity Thursday, said Benjamin Jeffrey, U.S. Rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 5.1 basis points to 3.481%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 4.1 basis points to 3.730%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 10.9 basis points at 4.033%.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.035

5.17

0.027

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8275

5.03

0.034

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-184/256

4.0229

0.099

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100

3.7496

0.082

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-220/256

3.5309

0.066

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-172/256

3.5145

0.058

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-36/256

3.4825

0.053

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-100/256

3.8463

0.040

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-28/256

3.7304

0.041

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 29.50 -1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.00 -1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.25 0.00 (Reporting by David Randall, Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.