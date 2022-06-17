TREASURIES-Yields close volatile week near their lows

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at lower levels on Friday after a volatile week that saw yields hit more than 10-year highs on expectations of aggressive rate hikes, and then fall on concerns about how these will impact growth.

The Federal Reserve is expected to continue hiking interest rates aggressively as it faces soaring inflation, following a 75 basis points hike on Wednesday, which was the largest since 1994.

“There’s a lot of worries about the next time the Fed meets, which is the end of July, about whether they are going to do 75 or do something slightly less, which would be 50 basis points,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 82% probability of a 75 basis points hike in July, and an 18% chance of a 50 basis points increase. The Fed’s benchmark rate is expected to rise to 3.75% by March, from 1.58% now. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

The impact of the rapid increase in interest rates is expected to weigh on growth, and could tip the economy into recession, which would likely send longer-dated Treasury yields lower.

“As we go through the rest of the year I think rates will be lower than they are right now, because I think we’re headed towards a recession sooner rather than later,” di Galoma said.

Two-year Treasury yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate moves, were last at 3.120% and are down from 3.456% on Tuesday, which was the highest since November 2007. US2YT=RR

Benchmark 10-year yields were at 3.231%, after reaching 3.498% on Tuesday, the highest since April 2011. US10YT=RR

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at 11 basis points, after inverting by 5 basis points on Tuesday. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

June 17 Friday 9:41AM New York / 1341 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5625

1.5901

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.1625

2.2161

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-215/256

3.1196

-0.038

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-194/256

3.3156

-0.045

Five-year note US5YT=RR

96-216/256

3.3225

-0.052

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-124/256

3.321

-0.064

10-year note US10YT=RR

97

3.2313

-0.074

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-232/256

3.5381

-0.077

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-60/256

3.2847

-0.076

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 44.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.75 0.25

