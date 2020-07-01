TREASURIES-Yields climb on strong manufacturing data, Fed minutes

(Recasts, updates yields, adds analysts' comments, Fed minutes) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve shot higher on Wednesday after data showed manufacturing activity rebounded in June and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated yield curve control was not coming anytime soon. The benchmark 10-year <US10YT=RR> yield was last up 2.9 basis points at 0.6824%. Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, said the Fed minutes made it clear yield curve control was not going to happen in the immediate future. "That gave the long end permission to sell off a little bit in the afternoon," he said. According to the June meeting minutes, all participants agreed to continue studying yield curve target policies. [nW1N2DS004] Earlier on Wednesday, the 10-year yield hit a session high of 0.702 after the Institute for Supply Management's release of its index of national factory activity, which jumped to a reading of 52.6 last month from 43.1 in May, marking the strongest level since April 2019. [nN9N2BW017] Brian Brennan, a fixed income portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price in Baltimore, said data continues to be "back and forth" in its depiction of the economy and that he believes Treasuries will be range bound over the summer. "Bond managers are kind of hunkered down right now and, if anything, we know rates are low for a long time," he said. Coming up on Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department will release jobs data. The report will likely show private employers hired 2.9 million workers in June, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That would lead to nonfarm payrolls increasing by 3 million on top of the 2.5 million created in May, but still nearly 17 million below their pre-coronavirus pandemic level. [nL1N2E7225] A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes <US2US10=TWEB>, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51.40 basis points, about 1 basis point higher than at Tuesday's close. July 1 Wednesday 2:31PM New York / 1931 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills <US3MT=RR> 0.14 0.142 -0.005 Six-month bills <US6MT=RR> 0.16 0.1628 -0.002 Two-year note <US2YT=RR> 99-235/256 0.1662 0.012 Three-year note <US3YT=RR> 100-44/256 0.1916 0.016 Five-year note <US5YT=RR> 99-172/256 0.3163 0.028 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR> 99-224/256 0.5182 0.028 10-year note <US10YT=RR> 99-116/256 0.6824 0.029 20-year bond <US20YT=RR> 98-188/256 1.1967 0.021 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> 95-144/256 1.4331 0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 2)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.