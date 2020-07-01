TREASURIES-Yields climb on strong manufacturing data

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve shot higher on Wednesday after data showed manufacturing activity rebounded in June.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield, which rose to a session high of 0.702% after the data, was last up 2.1 basis points at 0.6742%.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) index of national factory activity jumped to a reading of 52.6 last month from 43.1 in May, its strongest level since April 2019, ending three-straight months of contraction.

The Fed, meanwhile, will release minutes from its June meeting where the topic of yield curve control, a strategy that involves targeting interest rates for certain maturities, was discussed. On Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said the potential costs and benefits of the move were still being analyzed.

"I think there's the idea that yield curve control and just sort of other new policies from the Fed are viable but not necessarily entering general circulation anytime soon," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ahead of the release, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday painted a grim picture of the U.S. economic outlook, saying that even under her best-case scenario, unemployment will still top 10% at year's end and will not return to pre-crisis levels for four or five years.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less than a basis point at 0.1584%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51.50 basis points, 1.1 basis points higher than at Tuesday's close.

July 1 Wednesday 12:15 PM New York / 1715 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.14

0.142

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.16

0.1628

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

0.1584

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-50/256

0.1837

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-184/256

0.3068

0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-244/256

0.5068

0.017

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-136/256

0.6742

0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-216/256

1.1905

0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-164/256

1.4298

0.019

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.75 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.