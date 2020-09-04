TREASURIES-Yields climb on August jobs report

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields shot higher on Friday, propelled by August employment data that included a drop in the jobless rate but further slowing in job growth.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield, was last up 5.5 basis points at 0.6771%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.371 million jobs last month after advancing 1.734 million in July, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed on Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 1.4 million jobs added in August and the unemployment rate sliding to 9.8%.

"The bond market certainly took it as an economically positive development," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management in Philadelphia. "The instant response was from a small bit of selling to a large bit of selling within a few seconds."

The rise in yields followed Thursday's fall, which was sparked by big declines in U.S. stock indexes that made safe-haven Treasuries more appealing to investors.

"The move in Treasury yields yesterday was pretty small relative to the stock sell-off," LeBas said.

He added that with Monday's Labor Day holiday looming, Treasuries should settle into a modest sell-off for the remainder of Friday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 1.4 basis point at 0.1388%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 53.60 basis points, about 3 basis points higher than at Thursday's close.

September 4 Friday 9:27 a.m. New York / 1327 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1075

0.1093

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.12

0.1217

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-249/256

0.1388

0.014

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-228/256

0.1624

0.018

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-230/256

0.2706

0.034

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-56/256

0.4681

0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-128/256

0.6771

0.055

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-168/256

1.201

0.071

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-16/256

1.4135

0.072

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.75 -0.75

