TREASURIES-Yields climb further after strong April jobs, wage data

By Matt Tracy

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose further on Friday following morning labor data that showed April employment and wage figures had outpaced market expectations.

The yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 9.8 basis points (bps) to 3.450%, while the yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR jumped 19.9 bps to 3.926%. The 30-year bond's US30YT=RR yield was up 4.2 bps at 3.764%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 253,000 in April, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The figure beat the 180,000 forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

The data also showed average hourly earnings gained 0.5% in April after rising 0.3% in March.

Friday's strong labor data showed the Fed still has work to do in fighting persistent inflation, after the central bank on Wednesday hiked rates a further 25 bps.

The move upward in longer-dated Treasury yields marks a reversal in course from their downward trend throughout the week, when investors bet that the Federal Reserve would pause and then cut rates this year.

"I think a lot of that, especially the move across the curve, reflects the likelihood that the Fed is going to keep going at a high level for quite a long time, probably longer than Fed Funds Futures have been pricing," said Steven Abrahams of Amherst Pierpont Securities, a broker-dealer owned by Santander.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year Treasuries US2US10=TWEB, an indicator of economic conditions, steepened to negative 47.6 bps.

On Friday, the yield on the one-month T-bill fell 21.8 bps to 5.521% after earlier rising to 5.739%, a record high. Yields on two-month US2MT=RR and three-month US3MT=RR bills also ticked down.

Investors dumped bonds with shorter-dated Treasury bills earlier this week, in the latest sign of nerves about the U.S. debt ceiling standoff.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this week that the government could run out of cash as soon as June 1, as Democrats and Republicans stand at an impasse.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department auctioned roughly $95 billion in short-term debt at record-high interest rates.

Treasury will hold another auction on May 9 for $40 billion in three-year notes US3YT=RR. The yield on existing three-year notes rose 19.4 bps on Friday to 3.647%.

The next major economic data point will come on Monday when the Fed is slated to release its Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, which will show the state of credit conditions in the first quarter.

"I think the market is probably giving a lot of weight to tightening credit conditions - that's the wild card now," Abrahams said.

May 5 Friday 1:11PM New York / 1711 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.13

5.2665

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.9175

5.11

0.107

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-228/256

3.9326

0.206

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-70/256

3.6503

0.196

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-80/256

3.431

0.155

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-102/256

3.4352

0.129

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-92/256

3.4559

0.104

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-108/256

3.7696

0.048

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 25.00 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.50 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.75 -0.75 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Nick Macfie and Andrea Ricci) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

