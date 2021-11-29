TREASURIES-Yields climb as virus variant-induced investor panic ebbs

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher on Monday amid a waning flight-to-safety bid that had been triggered by the detection of a new coronavirus variant last week, leading to the market's biggest rally since the onset of the pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which dropped as low as 1.473% on Friday, was last up 7.4 basis points at1.5586%. After tumbling to 1.161% last week, the five-year yield US5YT=RR was last 4.1 bps higher at 1.2225%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR, which reflects short-term interest rate expectations, was last up 2.1 basis points at 0.5413%, giving back a bit of Friday's almost 14-basis-point drop -- the steepest daily fall since March 2020.

"A lot of that panic is coming off today," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco, noting that "markets just jumped to an immediate conclusion" at the end of last week.

Analysts said the emergence of the new variant, called Omicron, will likely keep investors on guard for a few weeks until more is known about its severity and response to vaccines. MKTS/GLOB

Wall Street opened higher, rebounding a bit from Friday's big drop. .N

Meanwhile, month-end positioning this week might create some volatility in the Treasury market ahead of Friday's release of the U.S. government's November employment report and what it could mean in terms of Federal Reserve moves, according to Rupert.

"I'm not sure (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell really needs a huge number to get maybe a speed-up of the (quantitative easing) taper next month," she said. "He was saying it was not one number he's interested in. He's looking at the cumulative effect and so far, the cumulative effect has been pretty decent."

Yield curves steepened. A closely watched part of the curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB was last 4.1 basis points steeper at 101.4 basis points. The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds US5US30=TWEB was last up 2.1 basis points at 67.70 basis points.

November 29 Monday 9:46AM New York / 1446 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0925

0.0938

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-235/256

0.5413

0.021

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-184/256

0.8464

0.026

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-34/256

1.2225

0.041

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-64/256

1.4623

0.055

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-80/256

1.5586

0.074

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-156/256

1.9629

0.080

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-120/256

1.8983

0.068

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 22.50 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.00 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Tom Westbrook in Sydney Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

