TREASURIES-Yields climb as market awaits U.S. election results

CHICAGO/LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields marched higher on Tuesday as the market braced for potential volatility on Election Day due to uncertainty over the results.

Americans headed to the polls to decide whether incumbent Republican President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will be elected president.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield, which earlier rose to 0.887%, its highest level since June, was last up 3.6 basis points at 0.884%.

Yields on two- and five-year notes also reached multi-month highs earlier in the session.

Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, pointed to the potential for "a significant amount of volatility" in the market as some traders have positioned for Democrats to win the White House and control of Congress in the election.

"In that scenario of a blue sweep, there is an expectation of a larger fiscal package and that would indicate additional supply as well as boost the prospects for reflationary pressures to reemerge," he said.

Still, Merz noted the 10-year yield remained rangebound and that the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets on Wednesday and Thursday, could discuss shifting its Treasury purchases to the long end of curve to prevent those yields from climbing too high.

He added that a medical solution to end the coronavirus pandemic was more important than the U.S. election results due to its impact on the nation's economic recovery.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up less than a basis point at 0.1663%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 71.63 basis points, 2.6 basis points higher from Monday's close.

November 3 Tuesday 10:01AM New York / 1601 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.095

0.0963

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.11

0.1116

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-235/256

0.1663

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-192/256

0.2102

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-72/256

0.3956

0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-244/256

0.6535

0.028

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-148/256

0.884

0.036

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-180/256

1.4335

0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-72/256

1.6619

0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.00 0.25 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

