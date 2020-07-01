TREASURIES-Yields climb as manufacturing data, FOMC minutes loom

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to manufacturing data and clues from the Federal Reserve on the potential for yield curve control.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield, which rose slightly after the release of ADP jobs data, was last up 3.1 basis points at 0.684%.

Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee, said the market's focus will be on the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index for June, particularly after data showed China's factory activity grew at its fastest clip since December.

"Anything well over 50 is going to put further pressure on bond prices," he said.

The Fed, meanwhile, will release minutes from its June meeting where the topic of yield curve control, a strategy that involves targeting interest rates for certain maturities, was discussed. On Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said the potential costs and benefits of the move were still being analyzed.

"I think there's the idea that yield curve control and just sort of other new policies from the Fed are viable but not necessarily entering general circulation anytime soon," Vogel said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1544%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 53 basis points, 2.6 basis points higher than at Tuesday's close.

July 1 Wednesday 8:26AM New York / 1326 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.145

0.1471

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1625

0.1653

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

0.1544

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-52/256

0.181

0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-188/256

0.3036

0.016

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-232/256

0.5137

0.024

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-112/256

0.684

0.031

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-140/256

1.2075

0.031

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-76/256

1.4444

0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.00 0.50

