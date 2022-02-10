TREASURIES-Yields climb as CPI data, Bullard comments raise Fed hike views

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury hitting 2% for the first time since August 2019 after a higher-than-expected inflation reading and comments from a Federal Reserve official bolstered expectations the central bank will move to combat rising prices.

The consumer price index gained 0.6% last month, matching its increase in December, the Labor Department said. In the 12 months through January, the CPI jumped 7.5%, the biggest year-on-year increase since February 1982 and above the forecast for a rise of 7.3%.

Other data showed weekly initial jobless claims fell by 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 223,000, slightly below the estimate of 230,000.

"This number re-emphasizes the sense of urgency for the Fed to act," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale In New York.

"The market is starting to price in a much more aggressive path of rate hikes and this really starts to increase the odds of perhaps a 50 basis points rate hikes at one of the meetings, but broadly speaking we're pretty much fully priced in for a hike per meeting between now and July."

Yields moved even higher after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he has become "dramatically" more hawkish following the CPI data and now wants to see a full percentage point worth of rate hikes over the next three policy meetings by the central bank.

Federal funds rate futures have increased the chances of a half percentage-point tightening by the Federal Reserve at next month's meeting, following the hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer prices data for January and Bullard's comments.

Financial markets are fully pricing in a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the Fed at its March 15-16 policy meeting, forecasting a 99.5% chance of a 50-basis-point hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool and a 0.5% chance of a 75 basis point increase.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 12.7 basis points to 2.054%, after climbing to 2.056%, its highest since August 1, 2019.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 10.2 basis points to 2.334% after reaching 2.351%, its highest since May 20.

An auction of $23 billion in 30-year bonds was soft, although demand for the debt at 2.3 times the notes on sale was average. Indirect accounts took 68% of the total, the highest since October and seventh highest on record, according to Jefferies.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 41.2 basis points after narrowing to 43.73, the smallest spread since August 11, 2020.

Another part of the curve, between the seven- and 10-year notes US7US10=RR, inverted and was last at -0.6 basis point.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 29.2 basis points at 1.640% its highest since December 2019. The note was on track for its biggest one-day jump in yield since June 5, 2009.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.75%, after closing at 2.727% on Wednesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.45%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade.

In corporate credit, the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD.P fell to its lowest since April 2020.

Inflationhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3rHYMxD

(Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Paul Simao, Nick Zieminski, Will Dunham and William Maclean)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.