TREASURIES-Yields climb amid new year repositioning

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as traders repositioned at the start of trading in the new year, steepening the yield curve, while the breakeven inflation rate for 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) rose to its highest level since 2018.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 2.1 basis points at 0.9332% and the 10-year TIPS breakeven inflation rate topped 2% for the first time since November 2018 US10TIP=RR.

A closely-watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR steepened by 2.19 basis points to 81.37 basis points.

The rise in yields is "broadly an unwind of some of the year-end trades that were going on last week," according to Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

He said the market will be closely watching Tuesday's U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which will determine control of the chamber and the likely fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

Friday's release of December employment data also looms large as some states limited service-sector activity in the wake of a post-Thanksgiving Holiday surge in virus cases.

"It seems like kind of a perfect storm brewing here for a really weak report with a negative headline number," Simons said, adding that it should be largely priced into the market.

Treasuries, meanwhile, were not concerned about a largely symbolic bid on Wednesday by a group of U.S. Senate Republicans to challenge Biden's win.

"If anything, the certification of the electoral college results will at least put that whole thing to bed," Simons said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1211%.

January 4 Monday 10:11AM New York / 1611 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0825

0.0837

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-2/256

0.1211

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

0.1676

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-8/256

0.3687

0.010

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-200/256

0.6571

0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-116/256

0.9332

0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-120/256

1.4641

0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-252/256

1.6683

0.026

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.75 -1.00 (Reporting by Karen Pierog, Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.