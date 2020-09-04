TREASURIES-Yields climb after August jobs report

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields shot higher on Friday, propelled by a drop in the August unemployment rate and ahead of a big burst of supply next week.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last up 9.1 basis points at 0.7131%.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August from 10.2% in July, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed on Friday. But employment growth slowed further last month and permanent job losses increased as pandemic relief money from the government started running out.

"The bond market certainly took it as an economically positive development," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management in Philadelphia. "The instant response was from a small bit of selling to a large bit of selling within a few seconds."

That selling continued with no sign of a repeat of Thursday's safe-haven run to Treasuries as U.S. stock indexes fell hard for a second day.

Supply also weighed on the bond market after last month's 30-year bond auction was met with weak demand. The U.S. Treasury will sell $50 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $23 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

"These are reopenings so they're raising a lot more cash and I think it sets up a potentially more difficult situation for the market to handle," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York, referring to the upcoming offerings on the longer end of the curve.

He added that the market may be setting up for the sales early due to Monday's Labor Day holiday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 2.2 basis points at 0.1468%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 56.40 basis points, 5.8 basis points higher than at Thursday's close.

September 4 Friday 2:23PM New York / 1923 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

175-18/32

-2-10/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

139-28/256

-0-172/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.11

0.1119

0.006

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1225

0.1243

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-245/256

0.1468

0.022

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-216/256

0.1784

0.034

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-198/256

0.2959

0.059

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100

0.5

0.075

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-40/256

0.7131

0.091

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-212/256

1.2484

0.118

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-224/256

1.4629

0.122

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.75 -2.75 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((Karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com))

