TREASURIES-Yields briefly touch near 10-month highs after strong US retail sales

By Karen Brettell and David Randall

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit an almost 10-month high on Tuesday before quickly dipping, after data showed July retail sales rose more than expected.

Retail sales jumped 0.7% last month, above the 0.4% forecast. June data was revised higher to show sales rising 0.3% instead of the previously reported 0.2%.

Americans boosted online purchases and dined out more, suggesting the U.S. economy continues to expand and putting recession fears at bay. Resilient U.S. data has also boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve may hold rates higher for longer to bring inflation down closer to its 2% annual target.

Markets have priced in "a considerably higher probability that we stay around the current terminal rate for a longer period than was previously expected," said Jonathan Cohn, head of U.S. rates desk strategy at Nomura in New York.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR hit 4.274%, the highest since Oct. 24, before falling to 4.197% in early afternoon trading.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 5.024%, the highest since July 7, before retreating to 4.940%. The interest rate-sensitive notes are holding below the 5.120% yield reached on July 6, the highest since June 2007.

The inversion in the closely watched yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 75 basis points.

The Fed will release minutes from its July 25-26 meeting on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 24-26 could also deliver clarity on Fed thinking.

Futures markets are now pricing in a nearly 35% chance that the Fed's benchmark rate will be above its current range at its December meeting, up from a roughly 25% chance seen a month ago.

The market is evaluating "how far the sell-off can run" before the Fed releases minutes of its previous meeting Thursday afternoon, said Benjamin Jeffery, U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

August 15 Tuesday 1:32PM New York / 1732 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.29

5.4519

0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2825

5.5179

-0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-166/256

4.9395

-0.026

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-74/256

4.6317

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-254/256

4.3528

-0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-60/256

4.296

0.008

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-104/256

4.1953

0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-28/256

4.4809

0.022

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-4/256

4.3031

0.022

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Richard Chang) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

