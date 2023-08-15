TREASURIES-Yields briefly hit 10-month highs after strong US retail sales

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit an almost 10-month high on Tuesday before quickly dipping, after data showed that retail sales rose more than economists had expected in July.

Retail sales jumped 0.7% last month, above the 0.4% forecast. Data for June was revised higher to show sales rising 0.3% instead of the previously reported 0.2%.

It came as Americans boosted online purchases and dined out more, suggesting the economy continued to expand early in the third quarter and keeping a recession at bay.

Resilient U.S. economic data has boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve may hold rates higher for longer as it seeks to bring inflation down closer to its 2% annual target.

Markets have priced in “a considerably higher probability that we stay around the current terminal rate for a longer period than was previously expected,” said Jonathan Cohn, head of U.S. rates desk strategy at Nomura in New York.

However, while Tuesday’s retail sales report was strong, some of the increase in online sales may be temporary, which eased concerns that the U.S. economy will run even hotter than expected.

“There was some positive impact from the Amazon Prime Day and some of the competing sales around that,” Cohn noted. “I don’t think we can write it off solely as a one-off Amazon Prime driven report. That said, certainly some of that strength is unlikely to hold into the next print.”

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR hit 4.274%, the highest since Oct. 24, before falling to 4.195%.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 5.024%, the highest since July 7, before retreating to 4.940%. The interest rate-sensitive notes are holding below yields of 5.120% reached on July 6, which were the highest since June 2007.

The inversion in the closely-watched yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 74 basis points.

The Fed will release minutes from its July 25-26 meeting on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Aug. 24-26 could also deliver clarity on Fed thinking.

Yields were pulled higher earlier on Tuesday after basic wages in Britain hit a new record growth rate, adding to worries for the Bank of England (BoE) about long-term inflation pressures even after 14 back-to-back increases in interest rates.

Investors are also focused on the likelihood of additional government stimulus in China as the economy slows.

China's central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months on Tuesday, in a fresh sign that the authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost a sputtering economic recovery.

August 15 Tuesday 9:45AM New York / 1345 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2925

5.4545

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2925

5.5286

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-166/256

4.9395

-0.026

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-78/256

4.6261

-0.017

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-4/256

4.3475

-0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-66/256

4.2921

0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-104/256

4.1953

0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-16/256

4.4847

0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-248/256

4.3059

0.025

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.