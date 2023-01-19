TREASURIES-Yields bounce off four-month lows, Fed speakers in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields bounced off four-month lows on Thursday as investors waited on comments from Federal Reserve officials for further guidance on Fed policy and as the European Central Bank pushed back against market expectations of slowing rate hikes.

U.S. bond yields have fallen as investors fear that the U.S. central bank will not be able to raise rates as high and for as long as it has indicated if the economy soon enters a downturn.

Fed officials have stressed that they will need to raise rates above 5% and hold them there for a period of time in order to bring down inflation.

“The market’s penciling in the view that a recession is imminent and that’s something that I think the Fed probably disagrees with at the moment,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “They do see things as slowing down, but not so much that the U.S. is currently in a recession or about to enter one.”

Comments from Fed officials including Vice Chair Lael Brainard and New York Fed president John Williams on Thursday will be watched for signs of whether a 50 basis point interest rate increase is on the table when the U.S. central bank concludes its two-day meeting on Feb. 1.

Fed funds futures traders are overwhelming pricing for a 25 basis points increase at February’s meeting. The Fed’s benchmark rate is also expected to peak at 4.89% in May, before declining to 4.40% in December. FEDWATCH

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 3.397%, after earlier dropping to 3.321%, the lowest since Sept. 13. The yields have fallen from 3.905% at year-end, and from a 15-year high of 4.338% on Oct. 21.

The yields moved back higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank pushed back against market bets that it would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Some see the recent bond rally as also being overstretched for the near-term.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were last 4.105%, after earlier reaching 4.041%, the lowest since Oct. 4.

Key parts of the yield curve also remained deeply inverted, reflecting concerns about an imminent recession. The two-year, 10-year curve US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 71 basis points, while the spread between three-month and 10-year yields US3MUS10Y=RR was at minus 129 basis points.

Yields tumbled on Wednesday after data showed retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, while producer price inflation fell 0.5% in the month. A separate report also showed that manufacturing output dropped 1.3% in December, the largest decline since February 2021.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while U.S. single-family homebuilding rebounded in December.

This week’s bond rally has also been spurred by relief after the Bank of Japan on Tuesday failed to lift its bond yield cap as some had expected.

The Treasury will sell $17 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

January 19 Thursday 9:56AM New York / 1456 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.565

4.6818

0.031

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.66

4.8381

0.029

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-68/256

4.1054

0.029

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-86/256

3.7549

0.036

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-210/256

3.4708

0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-180/256

3.4339

0.035

10-year note US10YT=RR

106-8/256

3.3969

0.022

20-year bond US20YT=RR

104-84/256

3.6899

0.028

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-232/256

3.5669

0.025

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.75 -1.25

