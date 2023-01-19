TREASURIES-Yields bounce off four-month lows

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields bounced off four-month lows on Thursday as they neared a key technical level and the recent bond rally looked overdone for the short-term.

U.S. bond yields have fallen on investor views that the Federal Reserve will not be able to raise rates as high and for as long as it has indicated if the economy soon enters a downturn.

Fed officials have stressed that they will need to raise rates above 5% and hold them there for a period of time in order to bring down inflation.

“The market’s penciling in the view that a recession is imminent and that’s something that I think the Fed probably disagrees with at the moment,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “They do see things as slowing down, but not so much that the U.S. is currently in a recession or about to enter one.”

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday that evidence in favor of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, in which inflation declines without major job losses, appears to be growing. She added that the Fed is still "probing" for the level of interest rates that will be adequate to tame inflation.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that the U.S. central bank will probably need to raise interest rates to "just above" 5% and then hold them there for a period.

Fed funds futures traders expect the Fed to hike rates by 25 basis points when its two-day meeting concludes on Feb. 1, from 4.33% now. The Fed’s benchmark rate is expected to peak at 4.89% in June, before declining to 4.39% in December. FEDWATCH

Tom di Galoma, co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York, said that the deeply inverted yield curve and falling money supply point to a drop in inflation and a "fairly drastic" hit to the economy, which means that "the Fed will be cutting rates sooner than people think."

That said, 10-year yields may move higher in the near term after the benchmark note's rallying "a little bit too much" and yields approaching their 200-day moving average, he said.

The 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 3.397%, after earlier dropping to 3.321%, the lowest since Sept. 13. The 200-day moving average was at 3.292%. The yields have fallen from 3.905% at year-end, and from a 15-year high of 4.338% on Oct. 21.

Key parts of the yield curve are deeply inverted, reflecting concerns about an imminent recession. The two-year, 10-year curve US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 72 basis points, while the spread between three-month and 10-year yields US3MUS10Y=RR was at minus 128 basis points.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were last 4.118%, after earlier reaching 4.041%, the lowest since Oct. 4.

Yields also moved higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank pushed back against market bets that it would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.

They had tumbled on Wednesday after data showed U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, while producer price inflation fell 0.5% in the month. A separate report also showed that manufacturing output dropped 1.3% in December, the largest decline since February 2021.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while U.S. single-family homebuilding rebounded in December.

This week’s bond rally has also been spurred by relief after the Bank of Japan on Tuesday failed to lift its bond yield cap as some had expected.

The Treasury Department saw strong demand for a $17 billion sale of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

The notes sold at a high yield of 1.22%, more than four basis points below where they traded before the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was strong at 2.79 times.

January 19 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.55

4.6663

0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.6475

4.8248

0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-62/256

4.118

0.042

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-78/256

3.766

0.047

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-194/256

3.4846

0.052

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-176/256

3.4364

0.037

10-year note US10YT=RR

106-8/256

3.3969

0.022

20-year bond US20YT=RR

104-72/256

3.6931

0.031

30-year bond US30YT=RR

107-240/256

3.5653

0.023

A DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.50 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.00 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.25 -2.75 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jane Merriman and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

