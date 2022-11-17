TREASURIES-Yields bounce from six-week lows, Fed policy in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose from six-week lows on Thursday as investors evaluated how high the Federal Reserve will raise rates as inflation moderates even as growth appears to remain strong.

Yields have tumbled since data last week showed that consumer prices rose less than expected in October, a shift that was confirmed by softer than expected producer price data for the month released on Tuesday.

Retail sales data on Wednesday, however, pointed to ongoing strong demand, which could keep price pressures up and growth strong and make the U.S. central bank more likely to continue tightening policy.

Investors expect that the higher the Fed hikes rates, and the longer it holds them at those levels, the worse the impact will be on the economy.

“The narrative has quickly shifted to perhaps a more moderate path to inflation next year and what would happen if there’s a meaningful slowdown in growth and a recession,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

Yields rebounded somewhat on Thursday, but the move was seen as lacking a major driver and likely due to consolidation.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 3.784%, after falling to 3.671% on Wednesday, the lowest since Oct. 5.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR rose to 4.452% and are holding above a two-week low of 4.290% reached last Thursday after the CPI data.

The inversion in key parts of the Treasury yield curve held at deeply negative levels on concerns about an impending recession.

The two-year, 10-year part of the curve US2US10=TWEB was at minus 67 basis points, nearing levels last reached in 2000. The gap between three-month and 10-year yields US3MUS10Y=RR was a minus 48 basis points after earlier reaching minus 60 basis points.

Ten-year yields are also now trading below the effective fed funds rate of 3.83%, which typically only happens once a terminal rate, or cycle peak, has been established, according to BMO Capital Markets. This inversion will deepen even further if the Fed hikes rates by an additional 50 basis points next month as is widely expected. FEDWATCH

BMO analysts Ian Lyngen and Benjamin Jeffery said that there are two main paths that would dis-invert the Treasury yield curve, though neither are likely near-term.

“Either the Fed stops hiking and signals a willingness to take an easier stance or realized inflation accelerates and the Fed chooses not to step-up with even greater hawkishness. The former is more likely than the latter; even if such a transition is unlikely to occur before Q2,” the analysts said in a report.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday that the Fed needs to continue raising interest rates probably by at least another full percentage point even under a "generous" analysis of monetary policy.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing benefits fell last week, while a gauge of manufacturing activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region fell unexpectedly this month to its lowest level - outside of the coronavirus pandemic - since 2011.

U.S. homebuilding also fell sharply in October, with single-family projects dropping to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years.

The Treasury Department will sell $15 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

November 17 Thursday 9:47AM New York / 1447 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.1475

4.2492

0.017

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.44

4.6045

0.028

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-219/256

4.452

0.089

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-192/256

4.2303

0.097

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-210/256

3.9406

0.091

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-188/256

3.8782

0.095

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-208/256

3.7843

0.090

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-88/256

4.1224

0.066

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-144/256

3.911

0.051

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.00 0.50

