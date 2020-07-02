TREASURIES-Yields backpedal after rising on strong June jobs data
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields, which rose on Thursday after better-than-expected June jobs data, slipped later in the session ahead of a long holiday weekend, which could bring more troubling news in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.
The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield, which had reached a session high of 0.724%, was last down 1.1 basis points at 0.6709%.
"The knee-jerk move in the wake of the jobs report made sense," said Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "But clearly people were reluctant to sort of push that sell-off just given the headline risk over the weekend and the fact that things on the virus front still seem to be worsening."
U.S. markets will be closed on Friday for the Fourth of July holiday.
Coronavirus cases have been rising sharply in parts of the United States. Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally.
The U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, surpassing a forecast of 3 million by economists in a Reuters poll. That was the most since the government started keeping records in 1939, and it followed the addition of nearly 2.7 million jobs in May.
Even as the economy perks up, the Federal Reserve will still be keeping a watchful eye on interest rates, according to Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategic analytics at Piper Sandler in Chicago.
"I think the Fed will continue to kind of keep rates low. But the key is not the level of rates. In my mind, the key is the slope of the curve. As long as that curve slope is positive, I think that shows really good things to come," he said.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1546%.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51.40 basis points, less than a basis point higher than at Wednesday's close.
July 2 Thursday 12:23PM New York / 1723 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.1425
0.1445
0.002
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.16
0.1628
0.001
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-241/256
0.1546
-0.009
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-52/256
0.1808
-0.011
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-198/256
0.2958
-0.017
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-4/256
0.4977
-0.018
10-year note US10YT=RR
99-144/256
0.6709
-0.011
20-year bond US20YT=RR
98-204/256
1.1932
-0.002
30-year bond US30YT=RR
95-148/256
1.4325
-0.002
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
7.00
0.50
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
5.00
0.00
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
3.25
0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-2.50
-0.25
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-50.00
-0.75
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)
