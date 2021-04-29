TREASURIES-Yields at two-week highs as Biden preps new spending, GDP data strong

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S Treasury yields hit two-week highs on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden late on Wednesday proposed trillions of dollars in new spending, and after data showed American economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses.

Biden proposed spending $1.8 trillion on education and childcare, which would be financed by raising the top marginal tax rate for the wealthiest Americans.

That is on top of a $2 trillion jobs-and-infrastructure plan to be paid for by raising taxes on U.S. companies.

Market participants are concerned that Treasury issuance will need to increase to pay for the spending.

“There’s certainly quite a bit of uncertainty about how much of it will be offset through tax increases ... and how much will rates have to rise to kind of pencil in this increase in supply,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Yields also rose after the Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased at a 6.4% annualized rate last quarter. That was the second-fastest GDP growth pace since the third quarter of 2003 and followed a 4.3% rate in the fourth quarter.

A separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed 553,000 people filed for state unemployment benefits during the week ended April 24, compared with 566,000 in the prior period.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose five basis points to 1.674%, the highest since April 13. The yields briefly dipped after the GDP data, before continuing higher. They have risen from 1.531% last week but are holding below one-year highs of 1.776% reached in March.

Inflation expectations hit eight-year highs with breakeven rates on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities US10YTIP=RR pricing in average annual inflation of 2.46% for the next decade.

Yields tumbled on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too soon to talk about tapering bond purchases because the economy is still far away from meeting the U.S. central bank’s employment and inflation goals.

That came even after the U.S. central bank took a rosier view of the American economic recovery at the end of their two-day meeting.

“The market’s quite nervous about the start of tapering and the removal of accommodation,” said Goldberg. “It shows you the relief that came over the market as soon as he said it.”

Analysts say the Fed may begin hinting toward a taper announcement in the coming months, with a reduction in bond purchases possible by year-end.

One-year Treasury bill yields also fell to record lows after the Fed kept the interest rate it pays on excess reserves (IOER) and reverse repos unchanged. The bill yields US1YT=RR dropped as low as 0.0507% on Thursday.

Money markets are struggling with a strong demand for short-term assets and dwindling supply as the Treasury Department reduces its cash balance.

The cost to borrow Treasuries overnight in the repurchase agreement market USONRP= was at zero.

April 29 Thursday 9:38AM New York / 1338 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.01

0.0101

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.03

0.0304

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-232/256

0.172

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-16/256

0.3537

0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-70/256

0.8989

0.034

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-68/256

1.3603

0.047

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-16/256

1.6735

0.053

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-104/256

2.2258

0.041

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-28/256

2.3377

0.038

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 12.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.00 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

