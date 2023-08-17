TREASURIES-Yields approach 2007 levels on bets of extended high rates

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit their highest levels since October and 30-year yields hit 12-year highs on Thursday as strong economic data raised investor expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer.

Economic releases this week, including a very strong retail sales report for July, have beaten economists' expectations. This has helped to send yields higher with benchmark notes now approaching levels last seen in 2007.

Ten-year yields US10T=RR rose as high as 4.328% on Thursday, before falling back to 4.292%. A break above the 4.338% level reached in October would send the yields to their highest since November 2007.

So-called real yields, which adjust for expected inflation, have also jumped. Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR reached 2.002%, the highest since 2009.

Investors have adjusted their rate expectations over the past few weeks to account for the likelihood that the U.S. central bank may not cut them next year as much as previously expected, and that it may stop cutting rates at a higher level.

“The market’s been expecting cuts, and now they are starting to price in the potential for rates to remain high for a much longer period than previously expected,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Goldberg noted that traders are now pricing in around 110 basis points in cuts in 2024, down from around 140 basis points a few weeks ago. In addition, the Fed is expected to stop cutting rates at around 3.8%, much higher than the previously expected 3.3% level.

Fiscal and supply concerns are also weighing on the bond market.

The U.S. Treasury Department on July 31 increased its borrowing estimate for the third quarter and Fitch Ratings stripped the United States of its top credit rating, citing its deteriorating fiscal picture.

The Bank of Japan is also expected to shift away from its ultra-loose monetary policy, which is likely to send yields on Japanese debt higher and make Treasuries relatively less attractive to Japanese investors.

"The past few weeks have seen the Bank of Japan tweak its Yield Curve Control policy, Fitch issue a surprise downgrade to the US’ credit rating and a larger-than-expected Treasury issuance announcement," Bradley Saunders, assistant economist at Capital Economics, noted in a report.

"These are all likely to have contributed to a rise in term premia, as evidenced by the concentration of recent yield rises at the long end of the curve."

Concerns that China will sell Treasuries to raise funds to shore up the struggling yuan as China's economy weakens is also a risk for the U.S. bond market.

“You’ve got the directive going out to state banks to defend the currency, which means potential Treasury bond selling,” Goldberg said.

China's major state-owned banks were seen busy selling U.S. dollars to buy yuan in both onshore and offshore spot foreign exchange markets this week, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Thirty-year Treasury yields US30YT=RR reached 4.426% on Thursday, the highest since 2011.

Interest rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR were last at 4.961%, holding below yields of 5.120% reached on July 6, which were the highest since June 2007.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed as far as minus 65 basis points, the smallest gap since May 25.

