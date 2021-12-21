TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper as traders look past Omicron
By Ross Kerber
Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened on Tuesday as traders focused on optimistic economic conditions despite the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The moves marked a reversal of sentiment from Monday, when the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR reached as low as 1.353%, the least since Dec. 3. In Tuesday morning trading the note was up 5.1 basis points at 1.4703%
Investors seemed to be betting that Omicron's spread would not interrupt economic growth, said Tufts University economist Brian Bethune.
The message from the trading, he said, is that "Omicron is a threat, but it's not going to derail things."
Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, contributing to risk-on sentiment.
The bond sell-offs pushed up a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 81 basis points, about 2 basis points more than Monday's close.
Traders will watch the results of a $20-billion auction of 20-year notes later on Tuesday to gauge demand for the long-term debt, as well as a Wednesday auction of $17 billion worth of 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.8 basis points at 0.6583%.
December 21 Tuesday 9:28AM New York / 1428 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.07
0.071
-0.005
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.165
0.1674
0.002
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-178/256
0.6583
0.028
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-46/256
0.9387
0.032
Five-year note US5YT=RR
100-54/256
1.2058
0.042
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-202/256
1.3803
0.044
10-year note US10YT=RR
99-32/256
1.4703
0.051
20-year bond US20YT=RR
100-240/256
1.9429
0.056
30-year bond US30YT=RR
99-72/256
1.9066
0.059
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
23.75
0.25
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
19.00
0.50
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
11.00
0.50
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
7.25
1.00
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-18.50
0.75
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.