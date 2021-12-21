TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper as traders look past Omicron

By Ross Kerber

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened on Tuesday as traders focused on optimistic economic conditions despite the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The moves marked a reversal of sentiment from Monday, when the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR reached as low as 1.353%, the least since Dec. 3. In Tuesday morning trading the note was up 5.1 basis points at 1.4703%

Investors seemed to be betting that Omicron's spread would not interrupt economic growth, said Tufts University economist Brian Bethune.

The message from the trading, he said, is that "Omicron is a threat, but it's not going to derail things."

Major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, contributing to risk-on sentiment.

The bond sell-offs pushed up a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 81 basis points, about 2 basis points more than Monday's close.

Traders will watch the results of a $20-billion auction of 20-year notes later on Tuesday to gauge demand for the long-term debt, as well as a Wednesday auction of $17 billion worth of 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.8 basis points at 0.6583%.

December 21 Tuesday 9:28AM New York / 1428 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.07

0.071

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.165

0.1674

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-178/256

0.6583

0.028

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-46/256

0.9387

0.032

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-54/256

1.2058

0.042

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-202/256

1.3803

0.044

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-32/256

1.4703

0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-240/256

1.9429

0.056

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-72/256

1.9066

0.059

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.50 0.75

