TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper as stocks rise, Fed meets

By Ross Kerber

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Investors drove longer-term U.S. Treasury yields higher on Tuesday, steepening the yield curve, as equity markets rose while the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up a basis point at 0.6789% in afternoon trading.

Wall Street led by Apple shares moved higher ahead of a launch event by the company, while investors hoped the Fed would continue with its dovish stance as the central bank's two-day meeting got underway.

Higher stock prices can indicate investors leaving safer Treasuries, causing their prices to fall and yields to rise.

A U.S. Treasury auction of $22 billion of 20-year bonds US20YT=RR found "decent" demand, according to BMO Capital Markets rates strategist Ben Jeffery, with a high yield of 1.213% and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39 versus an average of 2.53.

"The fact that we're seeing these auctions being met with good demand should be a good sign for the ability to finance the (U.S.) debt in the future," Jeffery said.

The 20-year bond was reintroduced only in May, giving investors less trading data on which to forecast its value.

U.S. factory production increased for a fourth straight month in August, but the recovery is showing signs of strain, suggesting business investment in equipment could remain depressed through the end of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR and seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points, about a basis point higher than its close on Monday and well above the level of 33 basis points reached on July 24.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.139% in afternoon trading.

September 15 Tuesday 2:50PM New York / 1850 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.11

0.1116

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

0.004

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-249/256

0.139

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-228/256

0.1616

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-232/256

0.269

0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-68/256

0.4612

0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-124/256

0.6789

0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-132/256

1.2091

0.014

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-164/256

1.431

0.023

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.25 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler, Tom Brown and Marguerita Choy) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

