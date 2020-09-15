TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper as stocks rise, Fed meets
By Ross Kerber
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Investors drove longer-term U.S. Treasury yields higher on Tuesday, steepening the yield curve, as equity markets rose while the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting.
The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up a basis point at 0.6789% in afternoon trading.
Wall Street led by Apple shares moved higher ahead of a launch event by the company, while investors hoped the Fed would continue with its dovish stance as the central bank's two-day meeting got underway.
Higher stock prices can indicate investors leaving safer Treasuries, causing their prices to fall and yields to rise.
A U.S. Treasury auction of $22 billion of 20-year bonds US20YT=RR found "decent" demand, according to BMO Capital Markets rates strategist Ben Jeffery, with a high yield of 1.213% and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39 versus an average of 2.53.
"The fact that we're seeing these auctions being met with good demand should be a good sign for the ability to finance the (U.S.) debt in the future," Jeffery said.
The 20-year bond was reintroduced only in May, giving investors less trading data on which to forecast its value.
U.S. factory production increased for a fourth straight month in August, but the recovery is showing signs of strain, suggesting business investment in equipment could remain depressed through the end of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR and seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points, about a basis point higher than its close on Monday and well above the level of 33 basis points reached on July 24.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.139% in afternoon trading.
September 15 Tuesday 2:50PM New York / 1850 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.11
0.1116
0.007
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.115
0.1167
0.004
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-249/256
0.139
0.002
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-228/256
0.1616
0.003
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-232/256
0.269
0.008
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-68/256
0.4612
0.009
10-year note US10YT=RR
99-124/256
0.6789
0.010
20-year bond US20YT=RR
98-132/256
1.2091
0.014
30-year bond US30YT=RR
98-164/256
1.431
0.023
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
8.00
0.25
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
6.75
0.25
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
5.75
-0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
0.50
0.00
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-36.25
0.25
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler, Tom Brown and Marguerita Choy)
