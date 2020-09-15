TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper as stocks rise, Fed meets

By Ross Kerber

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Investors drove longer-term U.S. Treasury yields higher on Tuesday, steepening the yield curve, as equity markets rose while the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was a basis point higher at 0.6789% in morning trading.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound, while investors looked for more stimulus from the Fed.

U.S. import prices increased more than expected in August and gains in the prior month were revised sharply higher, supporting the view that inflation pressures were building up.

Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management, said another factor driving longer-term yields higher was likely positioning by traders ahead of a large auction of 20-year bonds US20YT=RR by the U.S. Treasury in the early afternoon.

"There's an anticipation that if you need to add some duration, you might be able to add it a bit cheaper later in today's trading," Lorizio said.

The 20-year bond was reintroduced only in May, giving investors less trading data on which to forecast its value.

Oil prices rose, supported by hurricane supply disruptions in the United States, but forecasts of a slower-than-expected recovery in global demand from the pandemic weighed.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 54 basis points, about a basis point higher than its close on Monday and well above its level of 33 basis points reached on July 24.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.139% in morning trading.

September 15 Tuesday 9:58AM New York / 1358 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1075

0.109

0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.12

0.1217

0.009

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-249/256

0.139

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-228/256

0.1616

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-234/256

0.2675

0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-72/256

0.4589

0.007

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-124/256

0.6789

0.010

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-128/256

1.21

0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-200/256

1.4252

0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.00 0.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

