TREASURIES-Yield curve steeper as spending talks break down and Omicron spreads

By Ross Kerber

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened on Monday following a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington and on concerns about the continued spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The yield on the three-year Treasury note was down 1.9 basis points at 0.9069% in afternoon trading, while yields on longer-term government debt rose throughout the day. The 30-year US30YT=RR bond was up 3.5 basis points at 1.8524%

Analysts said investors partly were reacting to the stumble in Washington and trying to forecast its impact on the thinking of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The U.S. central bank on Dec. 15 said it will stop its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and signaled three rate hikes by the end of next year.

On Sunday U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, said he would not support the package. Goldman Sachs trimmed its GDP forecasts and equity markets pulled back on the news, with U.S. stock indexes down more than 1% on Monday.

For Treasury investors, the development likely meant the issuance of less government debt. In addition, surging global infections of the Omicron variant sparked worries in financial markets, as many European nations and Britain weigh the possibility of restrictions during Christmas.

With the threat of renewed public health restrictions, "There's a lot of risk-off trading globally," said Seaport Global Holdings managing director Tom di Galoma.

The afternoon rise in longer-term rates pushed up closely watched parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve. One measuring the gap between yields on five- and 30-year Treasury notes US5US30=RR was last at 68 basis points, about 5 basis points higher than Friday's close.

Traders will watch the results of a $20 billion auction of 20-year notes on Tuesday to gauge demand for the long-term debt, as well as a Wednesday auction of $17 billion worth of 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

Cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase facility hit a record-high $1.758 trillion on Monday, according to the New York Fed's website.

December 20 Monday 3:33PM New York / 2033 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.145

0.1471

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-191/256

0.6317

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-70/256

0.9069

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-106/256

1.1635

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-20/256

1.3368

0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-144/256

1.4225

0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-192/256

1.894

0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-132/256

1.8524

0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.75 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.50 1.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.00 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -19.00 0.25

