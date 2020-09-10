TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens before 30-year auction

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday and the yield curve steepened before the government will sell $23 billion in 30-year bonds, the final sale of $108 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.

The Treasury has been increasing the size of its auctions across the curve as it pays for stimulus meant to boost the economy after coronavirus lockdowns.

The Treasury saw weak demand for a record large sale of 30-year bonds at its August refunding. Thursday's auction is up from $19 billion at July's reopening but below the $26 billion sold last month.

"The curve is steepening a little today, consistent with the supply this week," said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose less than a basis point to 0.710%. Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR increased one basis point to 1.473%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened one basis point to 56 basis points and the curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds US5US30=TWEB steepened two basis points to 118 basis points.

The Treasury saw slightly soft demand for a $35 billion sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday, and a record $50 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday.

The Treasury market is also taking cues from the stock market, which has seen increased volatility for the past week.

"In some ways rates are beholden to the path of stocks at least in a short time frame, just because there are a lot of concerns about these elevated equity valuations and if we see a substantial leg lower in equities it's likely that we're going to see a significant rally in bonds," Hill said.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound. .N

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at high levels last week, strengthening views that the labor market was settling into a more gradual path of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

September 10 Thursday 9:44AM New York / 1344 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

175-15/32

-0-8/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

139-68/256

-0-8/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.115

0.1166

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1225

0.1243

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

0.1489

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-218/256

0.1746

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-216/256

0.2817

0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-28/256

0.484

0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-48/256

0.7099

0.007

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-156/256

1.261

0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-160/256

1.4734

0.013

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

