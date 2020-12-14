TREASURIES-Yield curve steepens as vaccine launches

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Treasury yield curve steepened in morning trade on Monday, part of a broader risk-on move, as select hospitals were set to administer the first COVID-19 vaccines.

The first 2.9 million doses, developed by Pfizer PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech BNTX.O, started shipping to distribution centers around the country on Sunday, just 11 months after the United States documented its first COVID-19 infections. The virus has killed nearly 300,000 people domestically.

"I would say that for the most part the sell-off in rates today is happening because vaccines are being deployed," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. "There is a risk-on move that is propelling yields higher."

Longer-dated yields, which reflect investors' outlook for the U.S. economy, rose. The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last at 0.916%, up 2.5 basis points from Friday's close but still well within last week's trading range. The 30-year yield US30YT=RR was up 3.8 basis points to 1.663%, also within its recent range.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR, which moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last at 0.123%, up 0.2 basis point from Friday.

That steepened one measure of the yield curve - the spread between two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB - to its highest in a week. It was last at 79.2 basis points.

The spread between five- and 30-year yields US5US30=TWEB was also steeper at 128.8. The spread between the three-month bill yield US3MT=RR and the 10-year, the Fed's preferred measure of the yield curve, was also modestly steeper at 82.8 basis points.

The risk-on move - which sparked a rally in the three major U.S. stock indexes and a dip lower in the safe-haven dollar - was also propelled by renewed optimism about Brexit negotiations after the talks faltered last week, said Rajappa.

The Fed on Tuesday begins its monthly two-day policymaking meeting, at which many investors believe the central bank will discuss the possibility of increasing its purchases of longer-dated Treasury debt to cap yields.

Rajappa, however, was skeptical the Fed would change its policy at this meeting.

"We don't really see any need for the Fed to extend its average maturity of its portfolio purchases given the fact that financial conditions are extraordinarily easy. Yes, the curve has steepened, but inflation expectations have also risen meaningfully. The employment picture continues to improve," said Rajappa.

"The 10-year yield is still well below 1%. It's not constraining financial conditions in any real way."

December 14 Monday 10:34AM New York / 1534 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.075

0.0761

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0825

0.0837

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-1/256

0.123

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-214/256

0.1799

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-2/256

0.3734

0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-224/256

0.6434

0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-152/256

0.9179

0.027

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-164/256

1.4538

0.034

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-20/256

1.6642

0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.25 1.00 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

