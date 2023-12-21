TREASURIES-Yield curve inversion narrows before inflation data

By Karen Brettell

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The inversion in the closely watched two-year, 10-year Treasury yield curve narrowed on Thursday, with shorter-dated yields falling while longer-dated ones rose, before inflation data on Friday may give fresh hints on likely Federal Reserve policy.

The inversion in this part of the yield curve typically narrows and then turns positive when the economy slows as investors price in rate cuts, sending shorter-dated yields down faster than the longer-dated ones.

Yields have tumbled in recent weeks on expectations that the Fed is closer to cutting interest rates as inflation moderates faster than was previously anticipated.

The data will offer new insight into whether inflation is continuing to moderate, which would boost the chances that the U.S. central bank will cut rates in the coming months.

Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) on Friday are expected to show that headline prices were unchanged in November, while core prices rose by 0.2%, according to economists polled by Reuters. USPCE=ECI, USPCEM=ECI

Trading is expected to be volatile, however, with many investors on holiday and asset managers having closed their trading books for the year. The bond market will also close early at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Friday and be closed on Monday for the Christmas Day holiday.

Benchmark 10-year yields briefly dipped to the lowest since late July earlier on Thursday after the consumer spending element of third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was revised downward to 3.1%, from 3.6% in the previous estimate, pulling overall GDP down to 4.9% from the previous estimate of 5.2%.

There were “huge downward revisions to the personal consumption figures for third quarter,” said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights in Charlotte, North Carolina, adding that the data suggests that “maybe the consumer wasn’t as robust.”

While growth was strong in the third quarter, markets are concerned that a weaker consumer will lead to much slower growth in 2024. Other data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose just marginally last week.

The Treasury Department saw slightly soft demand for a $20 billion sale of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

The debt sold at a high yield of 1.710%, less than a basis point above where it had traded before the sale. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.55 times, up from 2.36 times at the last auction of the notes in October. USAUCTION34

Yields on the five-year TIPS US5YTIP=RR, which adjust for expected inflation, were last at 1.714%, after earlier falling to 1.674%, the lowest since June 8.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose 2 basis points on the day to 3.894% after earlier reaching 3.829%, the lowest since July 24.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 4.354%. They are holding above the 4.282% level reached last Thursday, which was the lowest since May 24.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed 3 basis points to minus 46 basis points.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell offered an unexpectedly dovish outlook on policy after the U.S. central bank’s two-day meeting last week, when Fed officials forecast 75 basis points in rate cuts in 2024.

Other Fed officials, have since pushed back against aggressive market expectations for rate reductions.

“The policy maker comments since have been a little bit more volatile. You have some in the more hawkish camp, but I think the resounding message is that rate cuts are in the offing in 2024,” said Griffiths.

Traders are pricing in a rate cut as soon as March and 155 basis points of reductions by December. FEDWATCH

December 21 Thursday 3:10PM New York / 2010 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2225

5.3798

-0.014

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.085

5.3054

-0.020

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-245/256

4.3537

-0.015

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-222/256

4.0629

-0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-50/256

3.8818

0.010

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-200/256

3.9131

0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-240/256

3.8937

0.017

20-year bond US20YT=RR

107-80/256

4.2037

0.027

30-year bond US30YT=RR

112-96/256

4.0336

0.029

PCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3v5RV57

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Josie Kao)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.