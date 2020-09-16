TREASURIES-Yield curve flatter ahead of Fed statement

By Ross Kerber

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Wednesday, flattening the yield curve, as investors prepared to hear a dovish message from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 1.6 basis points at 0.6625% in morning trading.

The Fed is expected to wrap up its latest policy meeting with somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as needed to get the U.S. economy out of its deepest downturn in decades.

"The market expects very little upward pressure on Treasury yields" said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income for Piper Sandler.

U.S. consumer spending appeared to slow in August as extended unemployment benefits were cut for millions of Americans, offering more evidence that the economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession was faltering.

Core retail sales, which correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, fell 0.1% last month after a downwardly revised 0.9% increase in July, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year note dipped as low as 0.656% after the data was announced before recovering somewhat.

But Wall Street's main indexes opened higher Wednesday as investors looked for a lower-for-longer outlook on rates from the Fed, and on upbeat quarterly results from FedEx Corp FDX.N.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 53 basis points, about a basis point lower than Tuesday's close but well above its level of 33 basis points reached on July 24.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.135% in morning trading.

September 16 Wednesday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.115

0.1166

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-251/256

0.135

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-232/256

0.1564

-0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-242/256

0.2611

-0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-94/256

0.4463

-0.015

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-164/256

0.6625

-0.016

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-224/256

1.1886

-0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-44/256

1.409

-0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

