TREASURIES-Yield curve flatter after small business confidence slips

By Ross Kerber

June 8 (Reuters) - Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a report showed small business owners less confident, and narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield curve.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RRwas down 3.9 basis points at 1.5314% in afternoon trading. It reached as low as 1.513%, its lowest since May 7.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income analyst for Janney, said the dip seemed driven by the release in the morning of a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business showing small business confidence declined in May for the first time in four months.

The theme was then reinforced by Labor Department data showing that U.S. job openings surged by nearly one million to a new record high in April. The report strengthened the view that a recent moderation in job growth was due to supply constraints.

Thin liquidity contributed to the volatility, LeBas said.

A midday auction of $58 billion of 3-year notes US3YT=RR showed demand was "right on the market," according to an investor note from DRW Trading market strategist Lou Brien, with a high yield of 0.325%, little different than the note's level at the bidding deadline.

The morning's bond buying pushed down a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 138 basis points, about three basis points lower than Monday's close, and had reached its lowest since May 7.

The amount of money flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase facility was $497.428 billion, the second day in a row it hit a new all-time high and putting pressure on short-term interest rates.

The 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR yield was at -0.854% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.377% after touching its lowest since late April.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1527%.

June 8 Tuesday 1:20PM New York / 1720 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.025

0.0253

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0375

0.038

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.1527

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-216/256

0.3035

-0.009

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-230/256

0.7708

-0.022

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-76/256

1.2055

-0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-220/256

1.5314

-0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-216/256

2.1359

-0.034

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-136/256

2.213

-0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.00 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham and Angus MacSwan) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

