TREASURIES-Yield curve flatter after small business confidence slips

June 8 (Reuters) - Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a report showed small business owners less confident, and narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield curve.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 4 basis points at 1.5297% in morning trading. It reached as low as 1.513%, its lowest since May 7.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income analyst for Janney, said the dip seemed driven by a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business showing small business confidence declined in May for the first time in four months amid concerns about the availability of labor.

Other reports including one on job openings due later in the morning could show more details than the NFIB survey which, LeBas said, can be pessimistic and "sees dragons everywhere."

The bond buying pushed down a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 137 basis points, about four basis points lower than Monday's close, and also the lowest since May 7.

The 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR yield was at -0.854% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.374%, the lowest since late April.

Traders will watch the results of a $58 billion auction of 3-year Treasury notes US3YT=RR due in the early afternoon.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1527%.

June 8 Tuesday 9:16AM New York / 1316 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.025

0.0253

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.041

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.1527

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-216/256

0.3035

-0.009

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-232/256

0.7692

-0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-80/256

1.2031

-0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-224/256

1.5297

-0.040

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-8/256

2.1244

-0.046

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-168/256

2.2074

-0.045

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.00 0.25

